Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

61 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
From $1400
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

