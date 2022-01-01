You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (102.3 vs 149.6 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm

12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches 360 x 268 x 20.9 mm

14.17 x 10.55 x 0.82 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~69.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.3 mm Colors Gray, Purple Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38 dB 53.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 n/a

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 100 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm 930 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 35 W 115-130 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 +389% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.6 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.