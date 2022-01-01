Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (102.3 vs 149.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches		 360 x 268 x 20.9 mm
14.17 x 10.55 x 0.82 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~69.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB 53.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm 930 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.6 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs XPS 13 9310
3. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ZenBook 14 UM425
4. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
5. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ZenBook 14 UX435
6. ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 vs ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
8. ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 vs ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский