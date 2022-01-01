Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (102.3 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~74.7%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 38 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

