You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.3 vs 109.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm

12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Purple White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38 dB 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 35 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +304% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.6 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

