Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|215 mm (8.46 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.1%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4137
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4802
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
1.879 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
