Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
46 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 311.2 mm (12.25 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 212.2 mm (8.35 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~77.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

