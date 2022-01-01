Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (102.3 vs 144.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • 16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~79.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB 45.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.7%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 100 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 35-50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
