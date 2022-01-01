You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.3 vs 110 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm

12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~80% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.4 mm Colors Gray, Purple Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 400 nits Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 100 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 35 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 76.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

