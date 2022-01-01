You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (102.3 vs 130.3 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm

12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm

14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~79.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Purple White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38 dB 41.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 563:1 sRGB color space 100% 58.5% Adobe RGB profile - 40.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 39% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +33% 400 nits VivoBook S15 S533 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm 194 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 35 W 27 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 1354 MHz GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +50% 2.822 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 S533 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.6 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.