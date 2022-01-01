Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
49 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (102.3 vs 130.3 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches		 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~79.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Purple White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 563:1
sRGB color space 100% 58.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 40.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 39%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 27 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +50%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S533
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.6 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

