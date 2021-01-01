Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
55 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Width 311.2 mm (12.25 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 212.2 mm (8.35 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray, Purple White, Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

