Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|Width
|311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
|304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
|Height
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|203 mm (7.99 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
|Area
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.1%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|White, Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4137
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4802
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
