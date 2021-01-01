Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 311.2 mm (12.25 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 212.2 mm (8.35 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~80.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

