Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or Swift X (SFX14-41G) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)

56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 63 against 59 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~78.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +188%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
2. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
3. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) vs ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Swift X (SFX14-41G)
5. Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs Swift X (SFX14-41G)
6. Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) vs Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский