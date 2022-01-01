Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 63 against 59 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1357
1150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6043
5945
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1359
1206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9689
8841
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
