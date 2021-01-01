Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

61 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
VS
53 out of 100
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
vs
ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~74.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1661:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 66.3%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 331 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
3. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
4. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
5. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
6. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
7. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and HP ProBook x360 435 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский