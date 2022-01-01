You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~75.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 845:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.1% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) +25% 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 10-45 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +341% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.