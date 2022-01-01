You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 511-697% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 10-45 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 64 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +929% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.