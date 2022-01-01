Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 511-697% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
