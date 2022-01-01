You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (106.6 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 377-514% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~86% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 243 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 10-45 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +685% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

