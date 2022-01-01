Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or TUF Gaming F17 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and TUF Gaming F17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 91% sharper screen – 243 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (106.6 vs 161.2 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 299-407% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1688:1
sRGB color space 100% 59.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 40.2%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40
GPU performance
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2022) +543%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
2. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
3. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
5. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and Gaming F17 (2022)
6. Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) and Gaming F17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) and ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский