You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery 63 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

91% sharper screen – 243 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (106.6 vs 161.2 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 299-407% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 243 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1688:1 sRGB color space 100% 59.7% Adobe RGB profile - 41.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 40.2% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) +33% 400 nits TUF Gaming F17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 10-45 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F17 (2022) +543% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.