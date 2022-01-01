Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 91% sharper screen – 243 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (106.6 vs 161.2 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 299-407% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1688:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|59.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|40.2%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|200 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|725 gramm
CPU
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10744
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1697
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14798
Graphics Card
|TGP
|10-45 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|40
RAM
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
