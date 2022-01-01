Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
VS
56 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 35-50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

