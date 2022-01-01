You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.6 vs 136.4 square inches)

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Can run popular games at about 481-656% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~84.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +875% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 8.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.