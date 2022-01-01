Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.6 vs 144.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
- 16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|160°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45.3 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|96.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.7%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|460 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6043
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9689
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|35-50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|40
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
5.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 4.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1