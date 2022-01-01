Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (106.6 vs 115.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|0.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|52.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|95.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|411 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9849
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1566
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13619
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|20
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|12 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|77.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
