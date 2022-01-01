You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

