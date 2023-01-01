Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (124.6 vs 133.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
- Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm
13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches
|356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|804 cm2 (124.6 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.5%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
Screen space comparison
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|97.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.7%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|194 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.55 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9084
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1538
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12685
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.6 x 8.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
