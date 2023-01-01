Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7535U AMD Ryzen 7 7735U AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (124.6 vs 133.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm

13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~85.9% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 42.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor - No Screen space comparison Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 300 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 194 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Radeon 680M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 1.46 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) +152% 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.6 x 8.4 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.