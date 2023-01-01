Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)

53 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3840 x 2400
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) and Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (124.6 vs 133.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm
13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches		 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~85.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 42.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor - No
Screen space comparison
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 194 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
1.46 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) +152%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.6 x 8.4 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
2. ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
3. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
4. Gram 16 (2023) or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
5. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
6. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
7. Gram 14 (2023) or Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
8. Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504 / M3504) or Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
9. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
10. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) and Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский