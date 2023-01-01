Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

53 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 67 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (100.1 vs 124.6 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm
13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1658:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 67 W
Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
2. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
3. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
4. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs LG Gram 14 (2023)
5. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
6. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
8. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
10. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский