Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 3024 x 1964 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7535U AMD Ryzen 7 7735U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (107.1 vs 124.6 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm

13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - Yes Screen space comparison Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2 ~ 14% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 48900:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 1.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +256% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.