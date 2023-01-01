Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

53 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
VS
69 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (107.1 vs 124.6 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm
13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Screen space comparison
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~14% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz -
Cores 6 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
1.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +256%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

