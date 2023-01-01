Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)

53 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
VS
51 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) and Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
vs
Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm
13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches		 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
2. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or LG Gram 14 (2023)
3. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
4. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
6. Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) or Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
7. Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) or Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
8. Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) or Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
9. Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
10. Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) and Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский