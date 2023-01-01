Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)

53 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1620
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon 660M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 177-241% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm
13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches		 356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches
Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~80%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

