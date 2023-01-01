Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 2880 x 1620 Battery 67 Wh - 50 Wh 70 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7535U AMD Ryzen 7 7735U - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Radeon 660M - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 177-241% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 177-241% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm

13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches 356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~80% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor - Yes Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 50 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 1.46 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +321% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.