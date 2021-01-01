ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111.4 square inches)

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 45.9 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1292:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 88.3% Response time 51 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Apple M1 GPU TGP - 10 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 896 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +9% 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.1 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

