Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

59 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
VS
65 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 45.9 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1292:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 88.3%
Response time 51 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +9%
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and XPS 13 9310
2. ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and ZenBook 14 UM425
3. ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
4. ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and VivoBook S14 S433
5. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and XPS 13 9305
7. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
9. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский