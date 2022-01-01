Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or ExpertBook B9 (B9400) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
VS
49 out of 100
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and ExpertBook B9 (B9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Features a much bigger (~112%) battery – 70 against 33 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.7 vs 111.4 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
vs
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches		 320 x 203 x 14.9 mm
12.6 x 7.99 x 0.59 inches
Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~83.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 45.9 dB 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1292:1 1507:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 65.4%
Response time 51 ms 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
