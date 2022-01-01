You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 70 Wh - 33 Wh 66 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Features a much bigger (~112%) battery – 70 against 33 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.7 vs 111.4 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches 320 x 203 x 14.9 mm

12.6 x 7.99 x 0.59 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~83.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.1 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45.9 dB 47.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1292:1 1507:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.7% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 65.4% Response time 51 ms 45 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 400 nits ExpertBook B9 (B9400) +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 33 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.1 dB 77.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.