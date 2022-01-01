You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU GeForce MX450 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Thinner bezels and 918% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 87% more compact case (14.3 vs 111.4 square inches)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 2.61 kg (5.76 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 92 cm2 (14.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~764.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 0.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 45.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 157 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1292:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 51 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 400 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 240 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 896 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +389% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.