ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
From $999
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 222 mm (8.74 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 17.3 mm (0.68 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45.9 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1292:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 75.3%
Response time 51 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

