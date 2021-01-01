Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or VivoBook S14 M433 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs VivoBook S14 M433

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
VS
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
From $999
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and VivoBook S14 M433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
vs
VivoBook S14 M433

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 222 mm (8.74 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 17.3 mm (0.68 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~78.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 45.9 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1292:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% -
Response time 51 ms -
Max. brightness
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +60%
400 nits
VivoBook S14 M433
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

