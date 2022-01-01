You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1292:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 51 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 400 nits Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.