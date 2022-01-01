Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
VS
67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45.9 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1292:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 51 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
