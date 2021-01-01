ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.3 vs 111.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
|Height
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.1%
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|45.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1292:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|51 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4208
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1280
1293
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4909
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
