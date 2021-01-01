Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

58 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
From $999
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.3 vs 111.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 222 mm (8.74 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17.3 mm (0.68 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% ~86.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45.9 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1292:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 51 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

