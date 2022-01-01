Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 67 against 49 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (99.8 vs 134.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 21% sharper screen – 166 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
vs
Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches		 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 46.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3530:1 1485:1
sRGB color space - 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 72%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +33%
400 nits
Swift X SFX16-51G
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 210 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-51G +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
