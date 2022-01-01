You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 67 against 49 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (99.8 vs 134.8 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

21% sharper screen – 166 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm

12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 46.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 16.1 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 3530:1 1485:1 sRGB color space - 98.6% Adobe RGB profile - 69.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 72% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +33% 400 nits Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 49 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 210 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 1.41 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-51G +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.