You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm

12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm

12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~74.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 46.6 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 3530:1 1661:1 sRGB color space - 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 66.3% Response time 2 ms 29 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 400 nits ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 210 gramm 331 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85.1 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm 10.0 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.