ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip

53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
29 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Around 6.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 67 against 39 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.8 vs 107.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
vs
Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches		 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~77.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 46.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 3530:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 210 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +488%
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

