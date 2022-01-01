You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 Around 6.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 67 against 39 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.8 vs 107.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm

12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~77.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray White Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 46.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 3530:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +82% 400 nits Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 39 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 210 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +488% 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.