Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
VS
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 305 mm (12.01 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 211 mm (8.31 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
2. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
5. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
7. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Flip 13 UX363 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский