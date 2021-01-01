Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs ZenBook 14 UX435

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 305 mm (12.01 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 211 mm (8.31 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +33%
400 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

