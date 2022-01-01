Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
VS
58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches		 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches
Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~86.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Purple
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 46.6 dB 38 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 3530:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 210 gramm 407 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85.1 dB 76.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
