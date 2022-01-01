You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm

12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm

12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~86.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Gray, Purple Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 46.6 dB 38 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 3530:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 400 nits ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 210 gramm 407 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85.1 dB 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.