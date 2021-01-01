Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

62 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (126.9 vs 145.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 227-310% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +413%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

