Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.1 vs 126.9 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. ZenBook 14 UX435 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
3. Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. XPS 13 9310 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Gram 15 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский