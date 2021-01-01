ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11370H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (107.1 vs 126.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 120 W 67 / 96 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 2.458 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +112% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.