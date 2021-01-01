Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
From $3299
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.9 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 100 against 96 watt-hours
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 120 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +112%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

