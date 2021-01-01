You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 Can run popular games at about 106-145% higher FPS

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 96 against 66 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.9 vs 126.9 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm

12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~74.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1661:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.3% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 300 nits ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 66 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 331 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 1024 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 +193% 2.458 TFLOPS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

