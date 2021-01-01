Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
53 out of 100
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 106-145% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 96 against 66 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.9 vs 126.9 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches		 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~74.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1661:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.3%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 331 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Dell XPS 17 9700
3. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or MSI Alpha 15
4. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
5. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) or HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
6. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
7. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) or HP ProBook x360 435 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский