ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.9 vs 142.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 312-425% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|120 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1578
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8866
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115-150 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.458 TFLOPS
16.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
