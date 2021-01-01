ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.9 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 303-413% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|120 W
|240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
