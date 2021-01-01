Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
From $3700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (126.9 vs 149.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 268 mm (10.55 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 2.09 mm (0.08 inches)
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~69.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 280 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2. MSI Alpha 15 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский