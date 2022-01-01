You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 832% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 254-346% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 89% more compact case (14.3 vs 126.9 square inches)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.61 kg (5.76 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 92 cm2 (14.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~764.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 0.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 300 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 240 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1024 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 2.458 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +461% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.