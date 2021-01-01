Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799

Display 1920 x 1080
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 96 against 76 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.9 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 103-140% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~74%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1380 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 2560
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes








