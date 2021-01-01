Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

60 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 96 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.9 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~73%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 789:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +76%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

